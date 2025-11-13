The Flood of 85 Remembered

× Expand Salem Museum and Historical Society A rescue boat operating on Lancing Drive during the Flood of 1985.

Join members of the Salem Rescue Squad and Salem Fire-EMS as they recall the harrowing events of November 4, 1985 - the first day in an event remembered forever in Salem as the Flood of ‘85. Admission is free for this Salem Museum speaker series talk on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Salem Museum.

On November 4, 1985, residents of Salem faced a record-breaking flood surge that turned many streets and neighborhoods into roaring rivers of muddy debris. Scores of people clung to rooves awaiting rescue as the Roanoke River poured over its banks. Though the valiant efforts of the Rescue Squad and the Fire Department, no lives were lost within city limits that day. Now, forty years later, hear from the brave individuals who worked for these daring organizations on a transformative day in Salem history as the Flood of ’85 is remembered once again.

Among the distinguished panelists sharing their experiences are Carey Harveycutter, Mike Moore, Tom Roseberry, Randy Smith, and Eddie Hite. Discover how teamwork and courage turned chaos into coordination, listen to firsthand accounts of rescues and split-second decisions, and learn about the spirit of volunteerism that continues to define Salem’s community today.

This discussion panel will immediately follow the Museum’s annual meeting of the membership. Museum members of all levels are welcome to a general reception beginning at 5:00 PM. Museum members are urged to arrive by 6:30 PM to elect Officers and Directors for the upcoming year. The panel talk will begin after the meeting.