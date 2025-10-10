× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. Founder's Day 2025

The Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. invites the community to its annual Founder’s Day Dinner on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fincastle United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

This year’s program will feature Stephen Wilson, Executive Director of the Historic St. John’s Church Foundation in Richmond, who will present “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death! Patrick Henry’s Iconic Speech 250 Years Later.” Wilson will explore the history and enduring legacy of Patrick Henry’s fiery call for independence, first delivered in 1775 at St. John’s Church in Richmond. As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of independence, his talk will shed light on the speech that helped ignite the Revolution and continues to inspire generations.

The evening will include dinner, fellowship, and a celebration of Botetourt County’s own role in shaping the fight for liberty. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online or at the museum. Seating is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

For more information, please contact the Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. at 540.473.0148 or stop by during open hours to purchase!