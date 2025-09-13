Free Art Venture Community Day – September

× Expand TMA Marketing Children playing with a digital interactive

Come explore Opposites Abstract: A Mo Willems Exhibit and have some hands-on fun with nearly two dozen interactive stations during this Free Art Venture Community Day!

You’re no doubt familiar with Mo – he’s the author and illustrator of bestselling children’s classics like Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, the Elephant and Piggie series, and more.

Explore the galleries to check out the 20 original works created by Mo himself, step into The Glassroom to play with the interactives, then swing into Art Venture to paint, draw, build, connect music with art, investigate 3D printing and printmaking, create sculptures, display artwork, and much more!

Opposites Abstract and Art Venture are free on Saturday, September 13, thanks to the generous support of British Swim School.

No registration required – walk-ins welcome!