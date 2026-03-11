Free Art Venture Community Day

× Expand TMA Marketing Taubman Museum of Art in Downtown Roanoke

Enjoy Art Venture with FREE admission thanks to our friends at Brain Injury Solutions!

For this Free Art Venture Day, experience all of the stations in our interactive gallery including special projects that celebrate arts and culture in southwest Virginia!

Visitors to Art Venture can paint, draw, build, connect music with art, investigate 3D printing and printmaking, create sculptures, display artwork, and much more. Stations are designed to engage families and children.

The Museum is also pleased to share the new exhibition, LeUyen Came Along: The Art of LeUyen Pham featuring the work of the beloved children’s illustrator behind such classic series as “Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn,” “Vampirina Ballerina,” “Bear Came Along,” and more. This exhibition is also free and welcoming to all.

No registration required – walk-in’s welcome!