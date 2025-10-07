G.F. Handel: MESSIAH

× Expand Courtesy Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke. Flyer for G.F. Handel's Messiah, performed by the Chancel Choir of Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke, with professional soloists and instrumentalists.

Celebrate the season with one of the most beloved works of all time—Handel’s MESSIAH. Experience this holiday favorite performed by the renowned Second Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir, joined by professional soloists and instrumentalists under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg.

The soaring choruses, stirring solos, and triumphant “Hallelujah” will fill the sanctuary with the spirit of the season.

Free Admission. All are welcome.