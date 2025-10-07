G.F. Handel: MESSIAH

Second Presbyterian Church 214 Mountain Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Celebrate the season with one of the most beloved works of all time—Handel’s MESSIAH. Experience this holiday favorite performed by the renowned Second Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir, joined by professional soloists and instrumentalists under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg.

The soaring choruses, stirring solos, and triumphant “Hallelujah” will fill the sanctuary with the spirit of the season.

Free Admission. All are welcome.

