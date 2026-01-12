× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Join us at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges as Gabby Barrett takes the stage, Thursday, April 30, 2026!

Chapter & Verse, Warner Music Nashville’s MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett continues to intimately narrate her life with current single “Dance Like No One’s Watching.” In a stunning evolution of PLATINUM Goldmine and its Deluxe edition – a 2020 release with smashes: meteoric breakout 7X PLATINUM #1 “I Hope,” 4-week Hot AC #1 crossover “I Hope (feat. Charlie Puth),” 3X PLATINUM three-week #1 “The Good Ones,” and PLATINUM “Pick Me Up.”

