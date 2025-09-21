Garden Faces Sculpture Class with Larry Bechtel
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
TMA Marketing
Taubman Museum of art in downtown Roanoke
"Does your garden, yard, or window box need a little surprise, something to peek out from under your flowers and bring a smile to anybody who comes by? If so, we invite you to sign up for Larry Bechtel's newest sculpture class and make a concrete garden face (about 6" high and 4-5" inches wide)!
This will be a fun project, but you will also learn three sculpting skills: modeling a face in clay, molding this in plaster, and casting a concrete copy from the plaster mold. No experience is necessary. All materials will be provided. The class will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2-4:30 pm."