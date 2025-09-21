Garden Faces Sculpture Class with Larry Bechtel

× Expand TMA Marketing Taubman Museum of art in downtown Roanoke

"Does your garden, yard, or window box need a little surprise, something to peek out from under your flowers and bring a smile to anybody who comes by? If so, we invite you to sign up for Larry Bechtel's newest sculpture class and make a concrete garden face (about 6" high and 4-5" inches wide)!

This will be a fun project, but you will also learn three sculpting skills: modeling a face in clay, molding this in plaster, and casting a concrete copy from the plaster mold. No experience is necessary. All materials will be provided. The class will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2-4:30 pm."