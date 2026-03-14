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While becoming a force on the country music scene over the last 30 years, Gary Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. The multi-platinum country artist is set to bring his tour to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

RUTHLESS, Allan’s latest album was released in June of 2021. His previous album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row) and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).” The California native has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums and has been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and gold five times.

Tickets: $14.92 | $28.85 | $38.10 | $56.65 | $76.15 | $134.75

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