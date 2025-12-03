George’s Flowers Blooms Into the Holidays with “Petals & Potions: December Edition

× Expand Debbie Reardon George's Flowers Petals and Potions Class for December 2025

The holidays will soon be in full bloom at George’s Flowers, where creativity and cheer come together for the December edition of the beloved Petals & Potions workshop — happening Wednesday, December 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Well Hung Vineyard, located at 402 S. Jefferson St. in Downtown Roanoke.

This hands-on design class, guided by a George’s Flowers designer, will teach attendees how to create a beautiful holiday centerpiece to take home — perfect for your dining table, mantle, or as a heartfelt handmade gift.

Each $100 ticket includes:

🌿 All materials and supplies

💐 A completed floral arrangement to take home

🍷 A wine flight from Well Hung Vineyard

“December’s Petals & Potions is always the most special one,” says George Clements, owner of George’s Flowers. “It’s a night where people come together to laugh, design, and celebrate the season. There’s just something about flowers, wine, and good company that brings out the magic of the holidays.”

Each ticket reserves one spot, materials, and refreshments for one attendee. For multiple attendees, please purchase the number of tickets equal to the number of people attending. Seats are limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance — reservations will not be accepted.

Tickets are non-refundable, but may be transferred to a future Petals & Potions event. To purchase, visit georgesflowers.com