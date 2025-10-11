× Expand Courtesy Branch Group She's imagining a future built on confidence.

It’s not just a tool in her hand. She’s not just tinkering. She’s not just stacking blocks. She’s shattering the stereotypes that only men can be in construction. She has a future in the construction industry. Let her explore.

Branch, Roanoke’s leading construction firm, invites all GIRLS and their parents to attend the BRANCH GIRL CONSTRUCTION EXPERIENCE!

Designed for girls ages 5-18, the event gives girls opportunities to explore future careers in the construction industry. At the event, she’ll experience real-life construction, engineering, and STEM concepts in a fun, safe, and judgment-free zone.

The event is FREE, but registration is required.