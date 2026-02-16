Go Green for Grandin

Welcome back to the third year of Go Green for Grandin! We will have live music, several vendors, snacks, and fun! Go Green for Grandin encourages our community to go outside, take care of our planet, and invest in sustainable practices. For more information, please call 853-2240.

