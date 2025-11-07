On Golden Pond at the Bear Theatre

In On Golden Pond at a summer home in Maine, Norman, showing signs of dementia, and daughter Chelsea wrestle with their estrangement, with Chelsea’s fiancé Bill and his 13-year-old son also adding to the dynamic. Call it a dramedy. Free and reduced parking rates near the Bear Theatre inside Community High School. Nov. 7-16 with Sunday matinees.

Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia
Theater & Dance
540-397-5202
