On Golden Pond at the Bear Theatre

Angela McNeil Ernest Thompson's On Golden Pond at Bear Theatre Nov. 7-16

In On Golden Pond at a summer home in Maine, Norman, showing signs of dementia, and daughter Chelsea wrestle with their estrangement, with Chelsea’s fiancé Bill and his 13-year-old son also adding to the dynamic. Call it a dramedy. Free and reduced parking rates near the Bear Theatre inside Community High School. Nov. 7-16 with Sunday matinees.