Good Friday Service

First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra & Chamber Singers bring the profound drama of Christ's Passion to life in this deeply moving service.

The voices and instruments will weave a tapestry of sorrow, hope, and redemption. This is a meditative worship experience, perfect for Good Friday contemplation.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of timeless music that speaks directly to the heart.

Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
