Good Friday Service
to
First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014
×
"Christ carrying the cross"
Public Domain
Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra & Chamber Singers bring the profound drama of Christ's Passion to life in this deeply moving service.
The voices and instruments will weave a tapestry of sorrow, hope, and redemption. This is a meditative worship experience, perfect for Good Friday contemplation.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of timeless music that speaks directly to the heart.
Info
First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality