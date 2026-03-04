Good News Club Thursdays After School

to

Clearbrook Baptist Church 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Elementary age children are invited to join the fun of the Good News Club at Clearbrook Baptist Church, every Thursday after school for 6 weeks... April 9th, 16th, 18th, 23rd, 30th, May 7th, and May 14th from 3:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA. Off Rt, 220, close to Clearbrook Walmart.

Children will enjoy snacks, music, games, and interactive Bible lessons! Parents, please sign children up prior, or fill out permission slip first day they join.

Good News Club, is a program of Child Evangelism Fellowship, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with children every day! More info at cefroanoke.com or Phone 540-344-8696.

Info

Clearbrook Baptist Church 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
540-774-3839
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-09 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-09 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-09 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-16 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-16 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-16 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-23 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-23 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-23 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-23 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-30 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-30 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-04-30 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-05-07 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-05-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-05-07 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Good News Club Thursdays After School - 2026-05-07 15:00:00 ical