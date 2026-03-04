Good News Club Thursdays After School

× Expand Child Evangelism Fellowship Good News Club

Elementary age children are invited to join the fun of the Good News Club at Clearbrook Baptist Church, every Thursday after school for 6 weeks... April 9th, 16th, 18th, 23rd, 30th, May 7th, and May 14th from 3:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA. Off Rt, 220, close to Clearbrook Walmart.

Children will enjoy snacks, music, games, and interactive Bible lessons! Parents, please sign children up prior, or fill out permission slip first day they join.

Good News Club, is a program of Child Evangelism Fellowship, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with children every day! More info at cefroanoke.com or Phone 540-344-8696.