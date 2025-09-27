The Great Bourbon & BBQ Tasting of Virginia

MEDIA RELEASE

Contact:

Bryan Ryberg

Bryan@5pointscreative.com

540-314-2313

GWRABA Announces Bourbon & BBQ Fun and Fundraising Event: A Rustic Americana Evening of Food, Spirits, and Community Support

Roanoke, Virginia. September 2, 2025-- The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association (GWRABA) is proud to announce its upcoming Bourbon & BBQ fundraiser, an evening blending Southern hospitality, delicious food, and fine bourbon for a good cause. The event will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, 5:00p – 8:00p at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. This fun-filled event will shine as it brings together community members, business leaders, and supporters for an unforgettable night of food and drink.

Guests will enjoy:

• A mouthwatering selection of slow-smoked barbecue and sides prepared by Hotel Roanoke’s chef.

• A curated tasting of premium bourbons showcasing regional and national distillers.

• Live music to bring alive Americana at its’ best in Roanoke’s backyard.

Proceeds from Bourbon & BBQ will directly benefit GWRABA’s mission of strengthening local businesses, enhancing economic development, and supporting community initiatives along Williamson Road through its’ Façade Grant Project.

“This event is more than great food and fine bourbon—it’s about celebrating our community and raising vital support for the programs that keep Williamson Road thriving,” said Valerie Brown, Executive Director of GWRABA.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses and community partners are invited to support the event through sponsorships ranging from $250 to $4,000. Sponsors will receive recognition throughout the evening and promotional visibility leading up to the event.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, please visit www.williamsonroad.org or contact Valerie Brown at valerie@williamsonroad.org / 540-362-3293.

About GWRABA

The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association (GWRABA) is dedicated to supporting local businesses, fostering economic development, and building community pride along the Williamson Road corridor. Through advocacy, events, and partnerships, GWRABA creates opportunities for growth and connection.