Green Envy St. Paddy's Party

Get ready for Roanoke’s most envy-worthy St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Join us at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges for our Green Envy St. Paddy’s Day Party, featuring live music from Five Dollar Shake and The Jared Stout Band, drink specials, and a festive atmosphere that’s fun for all ages.

What to expect:

Live music by Five Dollar Shake & The Jared Stout Band

Family-friendly environment

Plenty of green, great vibes, and unforgettable moments!

Whether you’re dancing, singing along, or just soaking up the St. Patrick’s Day energy, this is the party that will have your friends wishing they’d come with you.

Wear green. Bring your crew. Make some memories. This is the St. Patrick’s Day party you’ll be glad you chose.

Tickets are $5 in advance OR $8 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are FREE.

