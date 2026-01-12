× Expand Guided by Grace: Celebrating Black History at the Academy Guided by Grace: Celebrating Black History at the Academy

Join us for a free community program featuring excerpts from The Day is Past and Gone, an original work by playwright Teresa Harris that brings to life true stories of the enslaved individuals at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Inspired by the gospel song “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” these scenes highlight the resilience and humanity of local unheard voices. The evening is woven together with musical selections by 150 Entertainment, a group known for their soulful voices and melodic harmonies. This event highlights themes of perseverance, overcoming, and hope within the Black experience in America. All are welcome.