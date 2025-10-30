Halloween Coffee House at Ferrum College

× Expand Dan Murphy English faculty members at 2024 Halloween coffee house

A Halloween coffee house for the campus and community will be held on Thursday, October 30 in the Panthers Den at Ferrum College, beginning at 8 p.m. "Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine" invites students, faculty, and staff to read original poems and short stories, sing, or present other talents.

"Chrysalis" and other student groups host open-mic coffee houses held several times throughout the academic year. Anyone is welcome to attend and participate without signing up in advance. Free cookies and coffee will be served.

If you wear a Halloween costume, you could win a prize. Senior Scout Lynch has been seen working with a massive ball of yarn to crochet her costume called Lord of the Strings. Suspense is building as her friends and professors are eager to see her newest original creation. English professors who attended last year's Halloween coffee house are shown in the photograph.

“At Ferrum College, we celebrate the creativity and talents of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Ferrum College President Mirta Martin. “The open-mic coffee house is a vibrant tradition that brings the campus and community together to share poetry, stories, music, and more. I commend 'Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine' for creating this dynamic space for artistic expression. I encourage everyone to attend and experience the impressive talents that make Ferrum College so magical.”

The editor of "Chrysalis" is Scout Lynch and the faculty advisor is Professor of English Katherine Grimes. Past issues of "Chrysalis" can be read on the college website and the Fall 2025 issue will be revealed on November 20 at 7 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall.

The Panthers Den is located on the ground floor of Franklin Hall. For additional information, contact Dr. Katherine Grimes at kgrimes@ferrum.edu.