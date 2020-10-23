Halloween Drive-In Movie Fest

On October 23-25, the Williamson Road Area Business Association presents a Halloween-themed pop-up Community Drive-In Movie Fest with socially distanced Halloween fun for the community, including food trucks, live music and a drive-in movie on a big screen. Proceeds will benefit the Williamson Road Area Business Association and the Star City Reads program at the Williamson Road Public Library, a coalition working to help all Roanoke children learn to read.

*Friday, Oct. 23: Hocus Pocus

*Saturday, Oct. 24: Disney's Halloweentown

*Sunday, Oct. 25: Pixar's Coco (Spanish with English subtitles)

Candy and popcorn is being provided and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Gates open at 5:30pm. The movie begins each night at dusk with audio available via FM radio.

Tickets and more information are available at WilliamsonRoad.org. $20 per vehicle.

The events are hosted by Williamson Road Area Business Association and sponsored by Cherney Development, developer and owner of Fort Knox Drive-Thru Self Storage, opening this fall at the site of the movies. They are intended to give back to the people of the Williamson Road and surrounding neighborhoods by creating an opportunity for safe, socially distanced fun right in the neighborhood and part of developer Jim Cherney’s approach to community-minded development.