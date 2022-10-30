Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner at Well Hung Vineyard, 10/30/22, 6 PM

× Expand Well Hung Vineyard Jump into Mystery

Join us on Sunday 10/30/22 at 6pm for a murder mystery dinner at Well Hung Vineyard. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $30 to participate in the murder mystery and buy food separately. Or bundle the ticket with dinner, including your meal and a glass of wine, for just $65. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. This is a Halloween themed event, so feel free to wear your favorite Halloween costume. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 6. We hope to see you there!

For Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-well-hung-party-to-die-for-halloween-murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-421046440237