Be swept away by the timeless power of Handel’s Messiah, a revered Roanoke Symphony holiday tradition. With thunderous choruses and soul-stirring solos, we breathe life into the sacred scriptures, igniting the senses and stirring the spirit. Witness the divine drama unfold as Handel’s masterwork carries you on a profound journey—from prophecy to passion, from darkness to glorious light. Majestic. Uplifting. Timeless.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Roanoke Symphony Baroque Virtuosi

Roanoke Symphony Chorus

John Hugo, chorus master

Adelaide Trombetta, soprano

Brian Thorsett, tenor

Cecelia McKinley, mezzo

Daryl Duff, bass

G. F. Handel Messiah: Part One, “Christmas”

Tickets

Platinum: $12.00 - $61.00

Gold: $12.00 - $52.00

Silver: $12.00 - $40.00

Bronze: $12.00 - $34.00

Bronze +: $12.00 - $34.00

