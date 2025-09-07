Handel’s Messiah
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Be swept away by the timeless power of Handel’s Messiah, a revered Roanoke Symphony holiday tradition. With thunderous choruses and soul-stirring solos, we breathe life into the sacred scriptures, igniting the senses and stirring the spirit. Witness the divine drama unfold as Handel’s masterwork carries you on a profound journey—from prophecy to passion, from darkness to glorious light. Majestic. Uplifting. Timeless.
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Roanoke Symphony Baroque Virtuosi
Roanoke Symphony Chorus
John Hugo, chorus master
Adelaide Trombetta, soprano
Brian Thorsett, tenor
Cecelia McKinley, mezzo
Daryl Duff, bass
G. F. Handel Messiah: Part One, “Christmas”
Tickets
- Platinum: $12.00 - $61.00
- Gold: $12.00 - $52.00
- Silver: $12.00 - $40.00
- Bronze: $12.00 - $34.00
- Bronze +: $12.00 - $34.00