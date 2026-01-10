× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Come experience the wonder of opera through a story you know and love! Opera Roanoke presents Hansel & Gretel at the Jefferson Center, Friday, March 27, and Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Journey with Opera Roanoke into the woods, where magic and adventure await. This fully staged, family-friendly fairy tale brings the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale to life with lush music, colorful staging, and a touch of magic.

Follow Hansel and Gretel as they wander deep into the forest, stumble upon a gingerbread house, and come face to face with a wicked witch who has a hunger for more than just sweets!

Opera Roanoke is delighted to partner with the Botetourt Music Academy for this performance.

Two performances

Friday, March 27, 2026 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - 2:30 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here