× Expand Matilda Wentzel The Heart of the Storm by Matilda Wentzel

Explore the ways art can help individuals emotionally heal with “Healing via Artistic Flow,” at the Salem Museum on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. This speaker series lecture is free and open to the public.

In her talk, artist Matilda Wentzel will discuss the various ways art has helped people recover from emotional wounds and enhance their self-expression skills. Using examples from her own life, Wentzel will demonstrate the many ways tapping into one’s “Creative Flow Zone” and cherishing the lightheartedness of life’s lessons can make hardships more bearable.

Wentzel is a local artist who began painting as a young girl growing up in the forests of Appalachia. She has continued to find inspiration for her work through travel across the United States and abroad. She takes pride in having her work challenge a viewer to think and interpret from a soulful place of contemplation.