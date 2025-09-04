Historic Fishburn Mansion Holiday Open House

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Parks and Recreation

Join us for a FREE Holiday Open House at the Historic Fishburn Mansion, Sunday, December 14, 2025! The mansion and grounds will be open to the public for a self-guided tour experience.

Step back in time as you explore the Historic Fishburn Mansion in its holiday splendor. Learn about the history of the home and the family that occupied it while enjoying the décor, and imagine Christmases of decades past.

Parking will be at the mansion as well as along the surrounding streets.