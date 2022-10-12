History is Served

to

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

On Oct. 12, 2022, the Historical Society of Western Virginia will hold its annual fundraiser, History is Served, at the Hotel Roanoke.  This year, American antiquities and Fine Arts Dealer Sumpter Priddy III will speak on "Eagles & Angles: Patriotism, Religion, and 'Common Sense' in the Material Culture in the Early South." This event will begin at 5:30pm, and will include dinner, a lecture, and both a silent and live auction. Individual tickets are $100 per person; a sponsor table of 10 tickets is $1,250.  For more information or to purchase tickets, call 540.982.5465 or email curator@vahistorymuseum.org.

Info

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, History
540.982.5465
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - History is Served - 2022-10-12 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - History is Served - 2022-10-12 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - History is Served - 2022-10-12 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - History is Served - 2022-10-12 17:30:00 ical