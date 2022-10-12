× Expand Sumpter Priddy III Sumpter Priddy III, author of American Fancy: Exuberance in the Arts, 1790-1840, has conducted extensive research on Decorative Arts in the Early South. On Oct. 12, he'll share this information at History is Served, an annual fundraiser for the Historical Society of Western Virginia. Image- Dower Chest, Walton County, Georgia, 1825-1835. Painted poplar and pine. Courtesy of a Private Collection.

On Oct. 12, 2022, the Historical Society of Western Virginia will hold its annual fundraiser, History is Served, at the Hotel Roanoke. This year, American antiquities and Fine Arts Dealer Sumpter Priddy III will speak on "Eagles & Angles: Patriotism, Religion, and 'Common Sense' in the Material Culture in the Early South." This event will begin at 5:30pm, and will include dinner, a lecture, and both a silent and live auction. Individual tickets are $100 per person; a sponsor table of 10 tickets is $1,250. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 540.982.5465 or email curator@vahistorymuseum.org.