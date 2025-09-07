Holiday Brass

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Let us uplift your spirits and fill you with holiday joy!

As the holidays approach, immerse yourself in the magic of the season with an enchanting concert featuring the RSO Brass section. Each year brings a brand-new program, highlighting the timeless beauty and brilliance of brass music. Don’t miss this cherished RSO holiday tradition—festive, heartwarming, and unforgettable!

Tickets: General Admission

Platinum, Regular: $52.00

Platinum, Student: $12.00

Gold, Regular: $40.00

Gold, Student: $12.00

Silver, Regular: $34.00

Silver, Student: $12.00

PURCHASE TICKETS