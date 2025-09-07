Holiday Brass

Cave Spring United Methodist Church 4505 Hazel Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Let us uplift your spirits and fill you with holiday joy!

As the holidays approach, immerse yourself in the magic of the season with an enchanting concert featuring the RSO Brass section. Each year brings a brand-new program, highlighting the timeless beauty and brilliance of brass music. Don’t miss this cherished RSO holiday tradition—festive, heartwarming, and unforgettable!

Tickets:  General Admission

  • Platinum, Regular:  $52.00
  • Platinum, Student:  $12.00
  • Gold, Regular:  $40.00
  • Gold, Student:  $12.00
  • Silver, Regular:  $34.00
  • Silver, Student:  $12.00

Concerts & Live Music
