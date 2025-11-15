× Expand 50th Annual Holiday Handmade Mart Bedford Woman's Club Holiday Mart

Come join the festivities on Saturday, November 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the GFWC Bedford Woman's Club celebrate their 50th Annual Holiday Mart. Over 80 handmade vendors will be selling their one of a kind holiday gifts for your one of a kind friends and family. We are collecting jars of peanut butter for the Food For Kids program. Our goal is 50 jars for our 50 years of fundraising. Please donate a jar or two and help us reach our goal. Get your picture taken with Mrs. Claus and her sleigh. Gift baskets will be raffled. Food trucks will be on site. With your support we hope to make our 50th year the best yet. Admission is Adults - $4, Children ages 6 - 12 $2, and kids under 6 are free. Come shop local and help support local organizations at the same time. All proceeds go back to the local community. For more information, go to gfwcbedford.org.