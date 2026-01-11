Illbotz Record Release with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Don't miss the ILLBOTZ RECORD RELEASE with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - Saturday, April 18, 2026, at The Spot on Kirk.

Illbotz - illbotz.bandcamp.com

The Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com

Heevahava - heevahava.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here

Info

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Illbotz Record Release with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Illbotz Record Release with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Illbotz Record Release with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Illbotz Record Release with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - 2026-04-18 20:00:00 ical