Don't miss the ILLBOTZ RECORD RELEASE with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - Saturday, April 18, 2026, at The Spot on Kirk.

Illbotz - illbotz.bandcamp.com

The Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com

Heevahava - heevahava.bandcamp.com

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

