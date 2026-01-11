Illbotz Record Release with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Courtesy The Spot on Kirk
Don't miss the ILLBOTZ RECORD RELEASE with The Young Sinclairs & Heevahava - Saturday, April 18, 2026, at The Spot on Kirk.
Illbotz - illbotz.bandcamp.com
The Young Sinclairs - theyoungsinclairs.bandcamp.com
Heevahava - heevahava.bandcamp.com
Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.
Info
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Concerts & Live Music