Welcome one and all to our International Red Panda Day celebration at Mill Mountain Zoo – a day dedicated to celebrating these adorable, bamboo-munching marvels while supporting vital conservation efforts!

Prepare for a day packed with red panda-themed fun, games, and educational adventures. From the moment you arrive, you'll be immersed in the enchanting world of these charming creatures and their importance in the wild.

Join us for interactive feeding sessions and get an up-close look at our resident red panda as he enjoys his favorite treats. Our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to share insights into red panda behavior, diet, and the conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding their dwindling populations.

But the excitement doesn't end there! Get creative with red panda-themed crafts and stickers.

And let's not forget about the importance of spreading awareness! Snap photos with Amanda Panda or in front of our red panda backdrop, share your experiences on social media using #MillMountainZoo, and join the conversation about conservation.

So, whether you're a seasoned red panda enthusiast or simply curious to learn more about these captivating creatures, join us for a day filled with fun, excitement, and meaningful support for red panda conservation efforts. Let's make a difference – one red panda at a time! 🐾🎋