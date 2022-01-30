Sample more than 30 wines from around the world (along with a few craft brews!) while you enjoy live music and expertly paired hors d'oeuvres and desserts at the Taubman Museum of Art's Ninth Annual International Wine Festival. From bubbly sparklings to crisp whites to bold reds, seasoned wine stewards will guide you through your experience with tasting notes to help you discover your new favorite international wines. The galleries will be open so guests can enjoy hundreds of works on view. The souvenir wine glass is yours to take home to remember your special day.