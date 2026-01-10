Irish Baroque Orchestra

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Join us Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech for a different take on the traditional St. Patrick’s Day experience with music from the Olivier Award-winning Irish Baroque Orchestra, Ireland's time-traveling orchestra and director Peter Whelan.

The Trials of Tenducci celebrates an 18th-century period of extraordinary European music, telling the story of Giusto Tenducci, a celebrated Italian castrato who took Dublin by storm in 1765, with works from Mozart, Gluck, J.C. Bach, JC Fisher, Giordani, and Arne.

The orchestra is joined by rising star countertenor Hugh Cutting for this captivating program.

Tickets: Category A - $65 | Category B - $45 | Category C - $25 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

540-231-5300
