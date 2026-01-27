× Expand Standout Arts Irish Road Bowling

The Frontier Culture Museum is teaming up with the Staunton Parks and Recreation for the second year for Irish Road Bowling on March 14, 2026. This St. Patrick’s Day event is full of fun and (family) friendly competition with our own spin on the original game played on the Irish country roads. Teams are comprised of either 3 or 4 people and you will select your tee time when registering. Wearing Green and fun St. Patrick’s Day clothing is encouraged. Team entry fee: $40 for a three- or four-person team (Price includes one road bowl per team and admission to the Museum). Bowling tee times are between 10am-1:30pm.