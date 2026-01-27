Irish Road Bowling

to

Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia 1290 Richmond Road , Staunton, Virginia 24401

The Frontier Culture Museum is teaming up with the Staunton Parks and Recreation for the second year for Irish Road Bowling on March 14, 2026. This St. Patrick’s Day event is full of fun and (family) friendly competition with our own spin on the original game played on the Irish country roads. Teams are comprised of either 3 or 4 people and you will select your tee time when registering. Wearing Green and fun St. Patrick’s Day clothing is encouraged. Team entry fee: $40 for a three- or four-person team (Price includes one road bowl per team and admission to the Museum). Bowling tee times are between 10am-1:30pm.

Info

Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia 1290 Richmond Road , Staunton, Virginia 24401
Outdoor
5403327850
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Irish Road Bowling - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Irish Road Bowling - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Irish Road Bowling - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Irish Road Bowling - 2026-03-14 10:00:00 ical