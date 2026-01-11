Jack Marion with Luke Trimble

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Jack Marion brings a youthful-exuberance and high-country swagger to the doorsteps of modern country music. The Appalachian-based artist has spent years in honky-tonks, bars, and mountain roadhouses, collecting fodder for songs along the way. There are songs about living, written in the shadows of the Blue Ridge Mountains. They are straight-from-the-hip and straight-from-the heart. No bull-honky. All truth. But they are just as catchy as any songwriting-factory-formed mega hit that will ever curse your ear.

Luke Trimble is a rising Appalachian music artist who hails from Lawrence County, Kentucky. Raised in Paintsville, Kentucky, he is deeply influenced by the rich musical heritage that his hometown holds. With his captivating voice and heartfelt lyrics, Luke is on his way to becoming the next great artist to come out of Paintsville.

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here