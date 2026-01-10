× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Enjoy an evening with Jake Hertzog at the Jefferson Center, Friday, April 3, 2026!

Dr. Jake Hertzog is a critically acclaimed guitarist, composer, and educator whose musical voice bridges jazz, rock, and contemporary classical forms. Over his career, he’s released multiple albums as a leader and toured globally, collaborating with a wide range of artists across genres.

Among his most distinctive works is Well Lit Shadow (2016), a solo electric-guitar suite inspired by particle collisions and cosmic imagery. The album unfolds across nine movements, where improvisation mirrors the unpredictable dynamics of subatomic particles, creating a deeply meditative yet powerful musical narrative.

Hertzog also leads the Jake Hertzog Trio, composes orchestral works (like his recent Ozark Concerto), and explores boundary-pushing collaborations involving improvisation and multimedia. He is Assistant Professor of Jazz Guitar at the University of Arkansas, where he combines pedagogy and performance in his artistic practice.

Expect a performance rooted in technical mastery, narrative depth, and emotional resonance—a chance to hear Well Lit Shadow live and witness a modern visionary weaving science, sound, and soul into one unforgettable experience.

General Admission: $26

Purchase Tickets Here