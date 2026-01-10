Jake Hertzog
Jefferson Center - Fostek Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Jefferson Center
Enjoy an evening with Jake Hertzog at the Jefferson Center, Friday, April 3, 2026!
Dr. Jake Hertzog is a critically acclaimed guitarist, composer, and educator whose musical voice bridges jazz, rock, and contemporary classical forms. Over his career, he’s released multiple albums as a leader and toured globally, collaborating with a wide range of artists across genres.
Among his most distinctive works is Well Lit Shadow (2016), a solo electric-guitar suite inspired by particle collisions and cosmic imagery. The album unfolds across nine movements, where improvisation mirrors the unpredictable dynamics of subatomic particles, creating a deeply meditative yet powerful musical narrative.
Hertzog also leads the Jake Hertzog Trio, composes orchestral works (like his recent Ozark Concerto), and explores boundary-pushing collaborations involving improvisation and multimedia. He is Assistant Professor of Jazz Guitar at the University of Arkansas, where he combines pedagogy and performance in his artistic practice.
Expect a performance rooted in technical mastery, narrative depth, and emotional resonance—a chance to hear Well Lit Shadow live and witness a modern visionary weaving science, sound, and soul into one unforgettable experience.
General Admission: $26