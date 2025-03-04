James McMurtry w/ BettySoo

James McMurtry is heading out on the road where he’ll be including songs from his recent record, The Horses and the Hounds (released August 20, 2021 on New West Records) as well as some of his old favorites, a few comments on the State of the Union, perhaps a couple of touring tales, but mostly, just a fabulously fun time!

And ~ Spoiler Alert! ~ as there is a new James McMurtry album in the works with legendary producer Don Dixon, James has recently begun throwing a few of the new songs into the live setlist.

James McMurtry's first full-length studio album in seven years, The Horses and the Hounds embodies effortless elegance and endless energy as familiar foundations guide the journey.

“There’s a definite Los Angeles vibe to this record. The ghost of Warren Zevon seems to be stomping around among the guitar tracks,” James quips. "Don’t know how he got there. He never signed on for work for hire."

McMurtry recorded The Horses and the Hounds with Ross Hogarth, legendary producer (Van Halen, John Fogerty) and old friend (Hogarth recorded James’ first two albums and mixed his first self-produced effort - see below for specifics), their first meeting being thirty years ago when Hogarth was a recording engineer in the employ of John Mellencamp. Much more about the new songs/album below - check it out.

James McMurtry tours year-round, consistently throwing down unparalleled powerhouse performances famous for his outspoken, sensible views, melodically succinct lyrics and lauded storytelling.

Expect nothing less from this tour as James McMurtry lets loose The Horses and the Hounds.

BETTY SOO

BettySoo’s vocal prowess is a thing of wonder. A world-class instrument of deft phrasing and purity, a voice that knows when to hold back and when to dive in. At her own live shows, taking a verse onstage with friends or singing harmonies in sessions with Austin’s finest, BettySoo sings with consummate loveliness and self-assurance. A voice that knows the roots of American music inside and out; coming from a most unexpected place – a diminutive Korean-American with a deceptively girl-next-door demeanor.

Here’s what BettySoo has been up to: