James "Murr" Murray

× Expand Berglund Center

Ticket Prices: $59.75, $49.75, $39.75

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:00pm

James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian, best known as "Murr" on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTV and The Misery Index on TBS. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you! Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you've never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience!

Facebook / Twitter: @ JamesSMurray Instagram: @TheRealMurr Tiktok: @JamesMurrayJokers