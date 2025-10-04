Jaunt for Justice 5K
River's Edge North (Roanoke River Greenway) 210 Reserve Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association
The Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association will host the fourth annual “Jaunt for Justice 5K,” a 5K Run/Walk to benefit The Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley (LASRV). The event takes place Saturday, October 4, 2025.
