Jaunt for Justice 5K

River's Edge North (Roanoke River Greenway) 210 Reserve Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association will host the fourth annual “Jaunt for Justice 5K,” a 5K Run/Walk to benefit The Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley (LASRV). The event takes place Saturday, October 4, 2025.

