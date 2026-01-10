Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Led by Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is one of the world’s premier big bands. With a deep reverence for jazz traditions and a bold vision for its future, the ensemble delivers swinging, soulful, and impeccably crafted performances that honor legends while celebrating innovation. Marsalis and his handpicked orchestra of musicians bring new life to classic repertoire while premiering fresh works that reflect the vitality of jazz today. Their performance at Jefferson Center promises an evening of sophistication, energy, and timeless musical excellence. Don't miss this performance at the Jefferson Center, Saturday, April 25, 2026!

Tickets: Bronze - $46 | Silver - $56 | Gold - $66 | Platinum - $76 | Premium Loge - $86

Purchase Tickets Here