Jeremy Porter and The Tucos Live at the Olde Salem Brewing Company!

On Saturday, October 15th, Detroit’s Jeremy Porter and The Tucos will be playing at the Olde Salem Brewing Company In Salem, Virginia. This will be the Tucos’ 1st time in Virginia, although they’ve toured up and down the east coast a couple times previously. The band is supporting their record Candy Coated Cannonball (2021, GTG Records) and their 3-CD retrospective Bottled Regrets: The First Ten years (2022) as well as a brand new 7” single “Tonight Is Not the Night” each of which will be available at the show. Attendees can expect an upbeat and lively performance of original Detroit rock and roll!

“We’re excited to play in Salem!” Jeremy Porter says. “We’ve been trying to get something in Virginia for a few years and it’s one of the few states east of the Rockies that we haven’t played.”

Music starts at 6:30pm and runs until 9:30. It’s free and all ages are welcome.

Jeremy Porter and The Tucos (from Detroit, MI USA)

Olde Salem Brewing Company

21 E. Main Street • Salem, VA

6:30PM • Free • All Ages