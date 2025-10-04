× Expand Photos courtesy of James Madison University JMU Roanoke Dukes - Facebook Watch Party JMU vs Georgia State Watch Party

It's game day in Downtown Roanoke - and we're turning up the energy as the JMU Dukes face off against the Georgia State Panthers. Join us for an afternoon packed with football, food, and JMU pride!

Where: 202 Social House

When: Kickoff at 3:30pm

Throw on your purple, rally your crew + kids, and come ready to make some noise!

Organized by the JMU Roanoke Dukes Alumni Chapter