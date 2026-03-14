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Jo Dee Messina, a chart-topping country music artist, is known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog of hits. A household name, Jo Dee has achieved nine No. 1 and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been honored by the ACM, CMA, AMA, Billboard, and GRAMMY Awards. Jo Dee’s successes made her the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Leader of the charge in country music’s “90s resurgence,” Jo Dee’s passionate and high-energy performances have captivated audiences at every tour stop. Jo Dee is one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business.

Tickets: $44.81 | $71.16 | $168.99

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