Join Joanne Shaw Taylor and her stellar band performing songs from her latest critically acclaimed studio album, Heavy Soul. She will also dig deep into her rich back catalog where she will hand-pick songs from her previous recordings and classic blues songs. Her guitar skills are unmatched, while her vocals and songwriting soar to new heights as she unveils an impressive repertoire of material. Taylor has become one of the hottest live acts on the modern Blues scene, and soon you’ll see why. Get ready for an electrifying night of pop, soul, and blues-rock with Joanne Shaw Taylor—this is a performance you won't want to miss!

Check out Joanne's music video at https://bit.ly/YTHeavySoul, offering a glimpse into her latest music available now at joanneshawtaylor.com.