John Fogerty: The Legacy Tour

Classic Rock Legend John Fogerty to Play Salem for the First Time! The Legacy Tour Stops in Salem Saturday Night November 1, 2025!

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), Fogerty is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history and neither Fogerty nor CCR have played the Salem-Roanoke market. The November 1st concert will be the first in an over 50-year career.

As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits including “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” “Proud Mary,” and “Bad Moon Rising,” Fogerty is a Grammy winner who has been honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone.

In January 2023, for the first time in his career, Fogerty regained the rights to his groundbreaking CCR catalog. Fogerty is now performing his classic songs with his two sons for the first time since owning his catalog of music which has resonated with fans for over five decades.

Box Office Ticket Prices: $149.50 | $133.50 | $93.50 | $83.50 | $63.50 | $53.50​ | Preferred Parking $10.00

