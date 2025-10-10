Journalist and best-selling author Beth Macy presents the Virginia Tech Humanities Week Keynote address

× Expand Emily Meade, Kelsey Bartlett Beth Macy Post (LinkedIn Post) - 1 Flyer promoting keynote address

Beth Macy, journalist and best-selling author will present the Virginia Tech Humanities Week keynote address. In this talk, based on Beth Macy's 2025 memoir Paper Girl, she presents a gift of courage, empathy, and insight to audiences. Learn how Beth Macy turned to face the darkness in her family and community, people she loves wholeheartedly, even the ones she sometimes struggles to like. And how, in facing the truth—in person, with respect— she found sparks of human dignity that she has used to light a signal fire of warning but also of hope.

This event is free and open to all. Doors open at 6:30pm. Registration for this event is strongly encouraged, though not required. Please visit this link to register for this event: https://forms.office.com/r/4ZqEWTgK1v.

This event is part of Virginia Tech Humanities Week, sponsored by the Center for Humanities and the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. To learn more about Humanities Week and see a full schedule of programming, visit https://liberalarts.vt.edu/humanities-week.html.