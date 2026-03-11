Journey: Final Frontier Tour

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center

After more than five decades of electrifying performances, chart-topping hits, and timeless anthems, the iconic rock band JOURNEY is saying goodbye the only way they know how — with a thunderous, full-throttle FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026 spanning cities across North America.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring an all-new stage production across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible. All dates will be A Special Evening With.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s final tour launches February 28, 2026 at Giant Center in Hershey, PA and will span 60 cities across North America including stops in Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver and more before wrapping up the first leg in Laredo, TX. See all dates below.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

“As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain, “We’ve shared our music with millions, and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“I’m honored to be part of this legacy and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” says Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

Whether you’ve followed them since the vinyl days or just discovered their sound, this is your moment to be part of rock history. Don’t miss the final curtain call.

