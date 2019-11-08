Junior League of Roanoke Valley 31st Annual Stocked Market
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.2 million over the past 30 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.
Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map