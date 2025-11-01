× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Justin Osborne is the creative force behind SUSTO, an acclaimed indie rock/Americana project known for its raw emotion and sonic exploration. Writing music since his teenage years, Osborne builds songs that draw from Southern roots, indie rock edge, and deeply personal storytelling.

Over recent years, Osborne has channeled pivotal life changes—loss, love, renewal—into music, creating albums that resonate with authenticity and resilience. His latest record, My Entire Life, was born from moments of transformation and reflection, revealing a deeper maturity in his songwriting.

On stage, Osborne commands attention with intimate vocals and dynamic instrumentation, blending acoustic textures, electric pulse, and lyrical honesty. Whether delivering stripped-back numbers or full-band anthems, he invites listeners to journey with him through vulnerability, hope, and the enduring power of music.

TICKETS: General Admission - $40

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.

Join acclaimed singer-songwriter Justin Osborne of SUSTO for a free, 45-minute songwriting masterclass before his evening performance. Known for his deeply personal storytelling and genre-blending sound, Osborne’s music bridges indie rock, Americana, and Southern roots—offering listeners an honest glimpse into the human experience.

In this intimate, conversational session, Justin will share insights from his own creative process—how songs begin, evolve, and find emotional truth. Participants will explore lyric writing, melody, and the art of translating personal experiences into universal stories. Whether you’re an aspiring songwriter or simply curious about the craft, this is a unique opportunity to learn from one of today’s most thoughtful voices in contemporary music.

Space is limited—come early, bring your curiosity, and be inspired by a rare look behind the songs.

