Justin Willman has quickly become one of the most influential magicians of his generation — without ever taking himself too seriously. A master of blending magic with comedy, heart, and just the right amount of mischief, he first rose to national fame as the host of Cupcake Wars (yes, really) before creating and starring in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Magic for Humans. Over multiple seasons, Willman redefined magic for the streaming era: sharp, fast, funny, and deeply human.

Now, he's set to break new ground again with Magic Lover, premiering June 17 on Netflix — the platform's first-ever stand-up comedy special from a magician. In it, Willman fuses mind-blowing illusions with storytelling, humor, and heart, tackling everything from fatherhood to the strange serendipities of life, all while making audiences laugh, cry, and gasp — often at the same time.

He also created and starred in Magic Prank Show, Netflix’s first hidden-camera magic prank series. He’s a regular on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, and the Kelly Clarkson Show, and sold-out theaters across the country with his Illusionati tour. A Los Angeles native with Midwest roots, Willman’s live shows are part spectacle, part therapy session, part stand-up set — a uniquely feel-good cocktail in a world that could use more of it.

When he’s not onstage or onscreen, Willman’s busy being a dad, tinkering with new ways to blend technology and magic, and proving that the best tricks aren’t about deception — they’re about connection. In an age where cynicism comes easy, Justin Willman is betting big on wonder.

