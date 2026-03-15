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We’re celebrating National Kids to Parks Day with Free Elmwood Movies, our FREE Double Feature Movie Extravaganza! Spend the weekend in one of the 51 parks in the city and then head to Elmwood Park on Sunday for a day of movies and adventure!

DOUBLE FEATURE:

12:30 p.m. – Zootopia 2 (PG)

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Head to one of our city parks and enjoy the outdoors in your favorite way!

4:30 p.m. – The Great Outdoors (PG)

Gates to the amphitheater will open at 12:00 noon, and the movies will start at 12:30 p.m. Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks, and more for the whole family! Throughout the day, we will also have activities for the entire family!

A big THANK YOU to Two Roosters Kettle Corn who will be donating 150 bags of kettle corn to the event, FREE to the first 150 people to arrive at the event (one bag per person/family).

We will have Hot Bunz Hot Dogs on site vending some delicious hot dogs for everyone to enjoy, and Charlee Tropical will be in attendance with their delicious water ice and lemonade for sale!

*Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be for sale throughout the event*