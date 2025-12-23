KIDZ BOP LIVE: The Concert Movie - Roanoke

× Expand KIDZ BOP Join the KIDZ BOP Kids for a larger-than-life concert adventure featuring today’s biggest hits!

Join the KIDZ BOP Kids for a larger-than-life concert adventure featuring today’s biggest hits, including “APT.,” “Pink Pony Club,” and more. Get ready to sing, dance, and celebrate together as the theatre turns into your family’s very own dance floor. Experience all the fun of the KIDZ BOP LIVE tour on the big screen, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes moments you won’t see anywhere else.

Filmed live on tour, this movie captures the excitement, lights, and energy of the real KIDZ BOP LIVE show, with high-energy choreography, amazing special effects, and iconic costumes that light up the stage.

If you’re looking for a fun family outing, a kids’ movie everyone can enjoy, or a new way to experience your favorite songs, KIDZ BOP LIVE: The Concert Movie is a must-see event for fans of all ages.

Brought to you by Concord Originals and KIDZ BOP, the number one music brand for kids (and grown-ups who still love to dance).

For all participating theatres and showtimes visit: https://bit.ly/49kMkJO